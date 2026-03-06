India's 1st digital census in 2027: Enumerators to use apps

Self-enumeration option

You can even fill out your own details online through a secure portal—no waiting for someone to show up at your door.

The main population enumeration is scheduled in 2027 (specific month not stated in the source), with houselisting from April-September 2026. No reference date is specified in the source (verify with official material before citing a March 1, 2027 reference date).

Everything will be managed by a new digital system (CMMS) that handles training, monitoring, and even uses satellite maps to avoid overlaps.