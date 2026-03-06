India's 1st digital census in 2027: Enumerators to use apps
India's Census 2027 is getting a major upgrade—it'll be the country's first all-digital census.
Instead of endless paper forms, data from over 33 crore households will be collected using mobile apps by enumerators, and the census will also offer a self-enumeration option allowing eligible residents to submit information online, making the process much faster and more efficient.
Timelines for results are mixed: some analyzes suggest outputs could be produced in months, while official material notes publishing results may take another two to three years.
Self-enumeration option
You can even fill out your own details online through a secure portal—no waiting for someone to show up at your door.
The main population enumeration is scheduled in 2027 (specific month not stated in the source), with houselisting from April-September 2026. No reference date is specified in the source (verify with official material before citing a March 1, 2027 reference date).
Everything will be managed by a new digital system (CMMS) that handles training, monitoring, and even uses satellite maps to avoid overlaps.
Caste data collection
The source does not state whether caste data will be collected or when it was last collected; verify this before publishing.
You'll see support for over 16 languages plus detailed info on migration.
With tech making things smoother and more inclusive, this census could set a new standard for how India understands itself.