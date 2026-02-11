India's 1st global AI summit kicks off next week

Expect a packed week with keynotes, policy panels on "AI for Social Good," and a big research symposium. There'll be sessions covering everything from health and education to startups and ethics. Startups and exhibitors will show off what's next in AI. Big names like Sundar Pichai , Bill Gates , Jensen Huang, Demis Hassabis, and Dario Amodei are set to speak.

India's growing role in global AI landscape

India is now one of the top three nations in the global AI race with more than 4,000 startups and its ambitious ₹10,000 crore India AI Mission.

The summit aims to connect voices from developing nations with tech leaders worldwide on responsible AI.

Expect Indian business icons like Mukesh Ambani to join—making this a milestone moment for India's tech scene.