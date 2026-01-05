Next Article
India's 1st homegrown bullet train is on track
India began building its own high-speed trains, with production kicking off in mid-2024.
Led by the BEML-Medha team, these trains are designed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route and will zip along at up to 250km/h (and can push up to 280km/h).
The first prototype should roll out by December 2026, and if all goes well, you could see these trains in action from 2027.
How it's coming together
BEML will handle the train bodies in Bengaluru while Medha takes care of the bogies and software from Hyderabad.
Once the prototype passes safety tests, the very first trainset will debut on the Surat-Bilimora stretch—targeting an August 15, 2027 launch.
This project is a big move toward India making its own world-class high-speed rail tech.