India's 1st homegrown bullet train is on track India Jan 05, 2026

India began building its own high-speed trains, with production kicking off in mid-2024.

Led by the BEML-Medha team, these trains are designed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route and will zip along at up to 250km/h (and can push up to 280km/h).

The first prototype should roll out by December 2026, and if all goes well, you could see these trains in action from 2027.