India's 1st hydrogen train completes New Delhi to Jind trial

Most powerful broad-gauge hydrogen train

This 10-coach ride is built from an older diesel unit but now runs on clean hydrogen fuel cells, thanks to technology from Medha Servo Drives and Canada's Ballard Power Systems.

It is actually the most powerful hydrogen train ever made for broad-gauge tracks.

Each fill-up at Jind covers about 250km, and while building one costs around ₹80 crore (plus ₹70 crore for infrastructure), Indian Railways is still testing if it makes sense for wider use.