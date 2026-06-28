India's 1st hydrogen train completes New Delhi to Jind trial
India just wrapped up the trial run of its very first hydrogen-powered train, which cruised from New Delhi to Jind on June 26, 2026.
Engineers checked out how it handled emergency stops and bumpy tracks, with the train hitting a top speed of 120km/h during testing, though it will usually travel at a more chill 75km/h once passengers hop on.
Most powerful broad-gauge hydrogen train
This 10-coach ride is built from an older diesel unit but now runs on clean hydrogen fuel cells, thanks to technology from Medha Servo Drives and Canada's Ballard Power Systems.
It is actually the most powerful hydrogen train ever made for broad-gauge tracks.
Each fill-up at Jind covers about 250km, and while building one costs around ₹80 crore (plus ₹70 crore for infrastructure), Indian Railways is still testing if it makes sense for wider use.