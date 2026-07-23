India's 1st hydrogen train runs 900km in 5 days
India
India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train has clocked around 900km in its opening five days, after being flagged off by PM Modi on July 17, 2026.
Running between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, this 10-coach train uses hydrogen fuel cells instead of diesel, marking a big step for green transport.
Emits only water vapor and heat
The train's only emissions are water vapor and heat, so it's super eco-friendly and fits perfectly with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.
PM Modi called it a new technology for the world, and the project is expected to reduce dependence on diesel across the country.
Bonus: tickets are still just ₹10 to 25, so going green doesn't cost extra!