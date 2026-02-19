India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier at international fleet review

Vikrant is a symbol of India's engineering prowess

INS Vikrant isn't just massive (think: 262 meters long with space for 1,600 crew members); it's also mostly made in India and shows off some serious engineering skills.

Since its commissioning, following sea trials, Vikrant has boosted India's naval power—helping form two carrier battle groups and supporting the country's vision of security for everyone in the region.

For young Indians especially, it's a symbol of what local innovation can achieve on a global stage.