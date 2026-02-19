India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier at international fleet review
India's home-built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, is turning heads at the International Fleet Review and Milan 2026 off Visakhapatnam.
Anchored off the city shores at nearly 12 nautical miles among some 70 warships from countries including Japan, Russia and Australia, Vikrant's presence is a big moment for India's role in the Indo-Pacific.
Vikrant is a symbol of India's engineering prowess
INS Vikrant isn't just massive (think: 262 meters long with space for 1,600 crew members); it's also mostly made in India and shows off some serious engineering skills.
Since its commissioning, following sea trials, Vikrant has boosted India's naval power—helping form two carrier battle groups and supporting the country's vision of security for everyone in the region.
For young Indians especially, it's a symbol of what local innovation can achieve on a global stage.