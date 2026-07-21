India's 1st indigenous AMCA stealth fighter prototype to fly 2028-29
India
India's first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, the AMCA, is moving closer to reality.
Designed to boost India's air defense and take on modern threats, the prototype should be ready by the end of this decade, with its maiden flight planned for 2028-29.
AMCA emphasizes stealth and indigenous systems
AMCA is all about stealth: think radar-absorbing materials, a sleek design, and hidden weapon bays to help it fly under the radar (literally).
It'll handle everything from dogfights to precision strikes and maritime missions.
Packed with advanced tech like AESA radar and electronic warfare systems, it marks a big step toward reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and building up India's own aerospace know-how.