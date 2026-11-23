India's 1st indigenous bullet train to run on Surat-Vapi mid-2027
India's first indigenous bullet train is set to roll out by mid-2027, starting with the 50-km Surat-Vapi stretch.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that the B28 trainset will undergo trial runs by May 2027 and can zip along at up to 280 kph.
It's a big step for Indian Railways and part of the larger Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor, which should be fully running by 2029.
Indian Railways B35 aims 350kph 2035
Indian Railways isn't stopping there: they're already working on an even faster B35 model aiming for a 2035 launch with speeds up to 350 kph.
The recent festive season saw a record number of extra trains running, showing just how much demand is growing.
Electrification and signaling work for Surat-Vapi should wrap up by this fiscal year, clearing the way for this major leap in India's rail journey.