India's first indigenous bullet train is set to roll out by mid-2027, starting with the 50-km Surat-Vapi stretch.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that the B28 trainset will undergo trial runs by May 2027 and can zip along at up to 280 kph.

It's a big step for Indian Railways and part of the larger Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor, which should be fully running by 2029.