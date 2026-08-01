India's 1st live-donor heart transport by Vande Bharat enables transplant
India
For the first time in India, a live donor heart was rushed from Surat to Ahmedabad using the Vande Bharat Express, covering 250km in just two and a half hours.
This quick trip made it possible for doctors at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre to perform a life-saving transplant, setting a new example for organ transport across the country.
RPF, Gujarat Police create green corridor
A special "green corridor" was set up by the Railway Protection Force and Gujarat Police so the heart could move smoothly from the train station straight to the hospital.
Gujarat's Chief Minister credited the train's speed for making it happen.
Indian Railways called this mission a "heartbeat of hope."
The hospital has now completed 77 successful heart transplants.