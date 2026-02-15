India's 1st major childhood cancer study shows 95% survival rate
Big news for families—India's first major childhood cancer study found that nearly 95% of kids treated for cancer are alive five years later.
The C2S study included 4,101 survivors from 16 centers, with data available through December 2024, and is described as India's first multicentric survivorship cohort.
Follow-up was reported for between 4,101 and more than 5,000 children, and many were alive five years after treatment.
About 9-11% relapsed or passed away from their illness or complications.
Survival rates were even higher—over 98%—just two years after treatment.
The new registry doesn't just count survivors; it helps doctors keep tabs on long-term effects like heart or learning issues and fertility problems.
With dozens of centers now sharing data, this gives Indian families real hope—and information that fits their unique needs, not just what's seen in Western studies.