India's 1st Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train to launch August 2027

Called the Bharat 28, the train is being built by BEML in Bengaluru.

Each eight-coach segment fits 557 passengers and comes with Wi-Fi infotainment plus energy-saving brakes.

The squeeze test of the first coach's integrated car body is in its final stage and will be completed next week; engineers will then install the propulsion system and other electronic equipment before the coach undergoes climatic testing.

Test runs are planned for the first quarter of the 2027-28 financial year on the approximately 100-km Surat-Vapi section.