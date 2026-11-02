India's 1st Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train to launch August 2027
India's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is on track to launch in August 2027, promising an operational speed of 249km/h and a maximum test speed of 280km/h.
The sleek new train will have eight coaches, and two eight-coach trains can be coupled to form a 16-coach formation, seat 1,114 passengers, and offer perks like Wi-Fi connectivity and accessible features for passengers with disabilities, reduced mobility, and visually impaired passengers.
BEML building Bharat 28 in Bengaluru
Called the Bharat 28, the train is being built by BEML in Bengaluru.
Each eight-coach segment fits 557 passengers and comes with Wi-Fi infotainment plus energy-saving brakes.
The squeeze test of the first coach's integrated car body is in its final stage and will be completed next week; engineers will then install the propulsion system and other electronic equipment before the coach undergoes climatic testing.
Test runs are planned for the first quarter of the 2027-28 financial year on the approximately 100-km Surat-Vapi section.