India's 1st Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train tunnel set to begin
Big update for travel lovers: India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is set to kick off its tunnel construction.
This 20.37-kilometer tunnel (with a cool 7-kilometer undersea stretch) is being built using two massive German machines for a 15.4-kilometer portion, aiming to cut the trip down to just over two hours.
Tunnel links BKC and Shilphata
The tunnel connects Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, with the TBMs set to dig out 15.4km while another section was already done by blasting.
One machine will handle a 5.8-kilometer stretch, and the other will take on a longer segment including the underwater part (each can carve out about 300 meters every month).
Once finished, bullet trains will zip along at up to 320km per hour, making city-hopping way faster and easier.