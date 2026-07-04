India's 1st Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train tunnel set to begin

Tunnel links BKC and Shilphata

The tunnel connects Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, with the TBMs set to dig out 15.4km while another section was already done by blasting.

One machine will handle a 5.8-kilometer stretch, and the other will take on a longer segment including the underwater part (each can carve out about 300 meters every month).

Once finished, bullet trains will zip along at up to 320km per hour, making city-hopping way faster and easier.