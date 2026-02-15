India's 1st national cow culture museum coming up in Mathura
Mathura is about to get India's very first national cow culture museum.
Announced by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and backed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the museum will be set up at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University.
Officials say it's all about celebrating India's connection with cows—culturally, spiritually, and scientifically.
What will the museum showcase?
Expect to see around 100 digital and symbolic models of native cattle breeds—including some endangered ones—so you can actually get a sense of India's diverse cow heritage.
There'll be a cool section on milk products like curd, cheese, and ghee that highlights their health benefits using modern science (and yes, there'll be a dairy parlor where you can try them).
The goal? To boost awareness about conservation and show how cows are part of both tradition and innovation.