India's 1st national cow culture museum coming up in Mathura

What will the museum showcase?

Expect to see around 100 digital and symbolic models of native cattle breeds—including some endangered ones—so you can actually get a sense of India's diverse cow heritage.

There'll be a cool section on milk products like curd, cheese, and ghee that highlights their health benefits using modern science (and yes, there'll be a dairy parlor where you can try them).

The goal? To boost awareness about conservation and show how cows are part of both tradition and innovation.