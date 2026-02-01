India's 1st offshore airport coming up in Arabian Sea
Big news for travel and trade: India is building its first-ever offshore airport on reclaimed land in the Arabian Sea, just off Maharashtra's Palghar district.
With a massive ₹45,000 crore budget, this project by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company aims to handle up to 90 million passengers every year—making it one of the busiest airports in the country.
Major chunk of budget goes into creating artificial island
Most of the money goes into creating an artificial island using dredged soil, and then building two huge 3.5km runways that can handle widebody planes like Boeing 777s.
The terminals are designed for serious scale—think three million metric tons of cargo and a passenger load rivaling major global airports.
Airport to connect with expressways, metro lines, high-speed rail
The airport isn't just about flights; it'll plug right into expressways, metro lines, high-speed rail, and even sea links.
This means faster air-sea cargo moves (as quick as five hours from port to plane), setting Vadhavan up as India's biggest air cargo hub—great news if you're into tech exports or global trade dreams.