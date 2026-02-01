India's 1st offshore airport coming up in Arabian Sea India Feb 01, 2026

Big news for travel and trade: India is building its first-ever offshore airport on reclaimed land in the Arabian Sea, just off Maharashtra's Palghar district.

With a massive ₹45,000 crore budget, this project by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company aims to handle up to 90 million passengers every year—making it one of the busiest airports in the country.