India's 1st seaplane service likely June 22 Kochi Agatti
India's first operational seaplane service is likely to begin on June 22, connecting Kochi to Agatti in Lakshadweep.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu is expected at the inaugural flight, marking a big step for island travel.
SkyHop Aviation, the country's first dedicated seaplane airline, has received final security clearances and is set to make reaching remote islands way easier.
SkyHop to link 5 islands
Right now, security for the Lakshadweep flights follows helicopter protocols, so things might be a bit slow until water aerodrome infrastructure catches up.
SkyHop will use 19-seat planes to link five islands at first.
This new service is part of the UDAN 5.5 initiative, aiming to connect 80 water bodies across India and open up connectivity in places that don't have regular airports.