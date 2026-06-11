India's 1st seaplane service likely June 22 Kochi Agatti

SkyHop to link 5 islands

Right now, security for the Lakshadweep flights follows helicopter protocols, so things might be a bit slow until water aerodrome infrastructure catches up.

SkyHop will use 19-seat planes to link five islands at first.

This new service is part of the UDAN 5.5 initiative, aiming to connect 80 water bodies across India and open up connectivity in places that don't have regular airports.