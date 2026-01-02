India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train is coming in 2026

What makes this train special?

Each of the 16 coaches costs about ₹8-8.5 crore—actually less than metro coaches—and together they can carry up to 823 passengers across three AC classes.

You'll find cool upgrades like ergonomic berths, automatic doors, anti-collision tech (Kavach), bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras, and even hot showers in first AC.

Production is picking up fast: eight trains are expected in the next six months and Indian Railways plans to make around 200 over time.