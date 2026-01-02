India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train is coming in 2026
Big news for train fans: India's very first Vande Bharat sleeper train will roll out on the Kolkata-Guwahati route in the second half of January 2026.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this new ride is built for speed (up to 180km/h design, with a service speed of up to 160km/h, depending on track conditions) and comfort.
What makes this train special?
Each of the 16 coaches costs about ₹8-8.5 crore—actually less than metro coaches—and together they can carry up to 823 passengers across three AC classes.
You'll find cool upgrades like ergonomic berths, automatic doors, anti-collision tech (Kavach), bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras, and even hot showers in first AC.
Production is picking up fast: eight trains are expected in the next six months and Indian Railways plans to make around 200 over time.