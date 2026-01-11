India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train is coming this week
India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to launch on the Howrah-Guwahati route this week, with a fully air-conditioned setup that fits 823 passengers across three AC classes.
It promises a faster overnight journey—cutting travel time down from over 16 hours to about 14.
What's inside?
This 16-coach train runs six days a week between West Bengal and Assam.
Expect comfy berths with better cushioning, smoother rides thanks to new suspension tech, automatic doors for easy movement, and CCTV cameras in every coach.
Safety-wise, it packs Kavach anti-collision tech and advanced fire detection.
The evening departure means you wake up at your destination after eight halts, including Bandel and New Jalpaiguri.
Is it worth it?
The fares are fixed: ₹2,300 for Third AC, ₹3,000 for Second AC, and ₹3,600 for First AC.
While pricier than regular sleeper trains, you get all-AC comfort, high-end sanitation tech (think cleaner journeys), and a smoother ride—making it a solid upgrade if you want a premium overnight travel experience across nine districts.