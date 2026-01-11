India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train is coming this week

What's inside?

This 16-coach train runs six days a week between West Bengal and Assam.

Expect comfy berths with better cushioning, smoother rides thanks to new suspension tech, automatic doors for easy movement, and CCTV cameras in every coach.

Safety-wise, it packs Kavach anti-collision tech and advanced fire detection.

The evening departure means you wake up at your destination after eight halts, including Bandel and New Jalpaiguri.