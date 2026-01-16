India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train launches tomorrow

India's first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is rolling out on Saturday, connecting Howrah and Kamakhya across 968km. PM Modi will do the honors virtually. With 16 coaches, it can carry 823 people in First AC, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier.

What you need to know about the route The train leaves Kamakhya at 1:15pm and reaches Howrah by 3:55am—so it's an overnight ride that takes about 14 hours.

It runs six days a week (one day off), stopping at key stations like New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, New Farakka, Katwa, and Bandel.

Cool features & ticket prices This semi-high-speed train has a design speed of 180km/h and achieved 180km/h in trials.

Inside, you'll find KAVACH anti-collision tech, CCTV cameras, bio-vacuum toilets, comfy berths, and meals tailored for the region.

Fares are ₹2,300 for 3AC, ₹3,000 for 2AC, and ₹3,600 for First AC.