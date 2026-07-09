India's 2025 fossil fuel share lowest since 1965, coal dominant
India
India's fossil fuel use flatlined in 2025, dropping to its lowest share since 1965.
Coal still led the pack at 59%, with oil at 28%, and gas actually fell by nearly 6%.
Growth for both coal and oil was barely noticeable.
India solar capacity up 40%
Behind-the-meter solar capacity jumped by a massive 40%, the fastest growth outside China, and wind energy also saw big gains.
Still, fossil fuels made up a huge 93% of India's energy supply.
Most crude oil was imported (with Russia as the largest single supplier), and while India exports lots of refined oil products, getting more renewables onto the grid is tough due to infrastructure issues.
The real challenge now: balancing energy needs with cleaner growth.