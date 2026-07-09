India's 2025 fossil fuel share lowest since 1965, coal dominant

India solar capacity up 40%

Behind-the-meter solar capacity jumped by a massive 40%, the fastest growth outside China, and wind energy also saw big gains.

Still, fossil fuels made up a huge 93% of India's energy supply.

Most crude oil was imported (with Russia as the largest single supplier), and while India exports lots of refined oil products, getting more renewables onto the grid is tough due to infrastructure issues.

The real challenge now: balancing energy needs with cleaner growth.