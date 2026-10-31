India's 2026 draft allows in-house committees to approve animal tests
India's new draft rules for animal testing have set off a heated debate.
The 2026 proposal lets in-house ethics committees at research institutions approve many experiments, instead of relying on outside oversight.
The draft raises the question of whether India can streamline scientific research without weakening safeguards for animals; critics are worried this shift might make it too easy to green-light tests on animals without enough checks.
PETA India warns of wild-caught tests
Animal welfare groups like PETA India are especially concerned that the draft allows experiments on wild-caught and stray animals, which they say could cause unnecessary stress and unreliable results.
Activists argue that with less independent review, there is a real risk animal welfare could take a back seat, and they are calling for stricter justifications and more outside scrutiny before any animal is used in research.