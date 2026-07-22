India's 2026 monsoon blankets country despite powerful El Nino

Turns out, an active monsoon trough and repeated low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal are pulling in loads of moisture from both the Bay and the Arabian Sea.

Plus, a negative Indian Ocean Dipole is actually making some regions wetter, pushing back against El Nino's usual drying effect.

Still, rainfall isn't even everywhere: while some places are getting drenched, others are stuck with a 21% deficit according to IMD data.

Scientists are keeping a close eye as the season unfolds.