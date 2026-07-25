India's 2026 monsoon rebounds after El Nino, heavy rain due
India
After a sluggish start thanks to El Nino, the 2026 monsoon is getting back on track.
Forecasters say heavy rain is on the way for western, eastern, and northeastern India next week, a big change after June's dry spell.
Gujarat Maharashtra Odisha brace for rain
New low-pressure systems are powering this turnaround, bringing much-needed rain to places like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and soon Odisha.
Officials will be vigilant about possible waterlogging, landslides in hilly areas, and traffic delays.
If you're in these regions, it's a good idea to stay updated and be cautious as the weather shifts.