India's 2027 census to include caste data after 16 years
India
India's 2027 Census is finally happening after 16 years, and for the first time, it'll include caste-based data.
This historic move aims to map out who lives where, how communities are doing, and which areas need more support.
With people helping collect information, expect a much clearer picture of India today.
India's 2027 census could guide policies
The new census will help spot gaps in health, gender equality, and education, like tracking improvements in maternal mortality and child sex ratio, but also highlighting ongoing issues like the gender gap in literacy.
By tying caste and economic data together, policymakers can better target resources to places that need them most.
This could mean smarter policies and more support for marginalized groups across the country.