India's 4-member team visits Bangladesh for Ganges talks Nov 21-23
India's four-member team headed to Bangladesh to review how the two countries share water from the Ganges, with talks running November 21-23.
The current 30-year Ganga Water Treaty is about to expire on December 12, 2026, but this round of meetings is only about checking the existing arrangements, not negotiating a new deal.
Bangladesh seeks guaranteed dry season flows
Bangladesh wants a fresh agreement that guarantees steady water flow during dry months.
Any decision on renewing or replacing the treaty will be left to political leaders from both sides.
For now, everyone is watching closely as this decades-old river deal faces an uncertain future.