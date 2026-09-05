India's 50 thermal plants now hold only 9 days' coal
India
Coal stocks at 50 thermal power plants in India have dropped to just 48% of what's needed, leaving enough fuel for only nine days of operation instead of the usual 19.
The main reasons? A spike in power demand (thanks to weak monsoon rains) and seasonal hiccups in coal supply chains.
Indian government team monitors plants daily
A government team is now tracking these plants daily to keep things running.
Most affected plants use domestic coal, but some rely on imports or other sources.
Officials say supplies should improve later this month as monsoon disruptions ease up, and the Power Ministry has even asked some plants to delay maintenance so electricity keeps flowing.