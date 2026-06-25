India's $55B clean energy at risk, 60% non-fossil electricity threatened
India's big bet on clean energy, worth $55 billion, is running into trouble as climate change ramps up.
A new report says 239 gigawatts of solar, wind, and hydropower projects across 10 states are at serious risk from extreme weather like floods and wildfires.
If these threats aren't tackled, India could miss its goal of getting 60% of its electricity from non-fossil fuels by 2035.
Solar farms vulnerable, $4.6B resilience needed
Solar farms are especially vulnerable: hailstorms in Rajasthan and Gujarat pose a risk of damaging panels, which could cut power output.
Dust in dry regions makes things worse by lowering efficiency and driving up maintenance costs.
The good news? Investing about $4.6 billion in resilience measures could slash projected losses to $27 billion, while the total value of assets at risk is $55 billion, and developers are starting to see that climate preparedness is key to keeping projects funded and on track.