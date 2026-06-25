India's $55B clean energy at risk, 60% non-fossil electricity threatened

Solar farms vulnerable, $4.6B resilience needed

Solar farms are especially vulnerable: hailstorms in Rajasthan and Gujarat pose a risk of damaging panels, which could cut power output.

Dust in dry regions makes things worse by lowering efficiency and driving up maintenance costs.

The good news? Investing about $4.6 billion in resilience measures could slash projected losses to $27 billion, while the total value of assets at risk is $55 billion, and developers are starting to see that climate preparedness is key to keeping projects funded and on track.