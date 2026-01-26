India's 77th Republic Day parade: A showcase of military might

Other details:

This year's parade switched things up with a 'Battle Array Format,' making the military march look more like real combat with reconnaissance and logistics units leading the way.

Cutting-edge tech took center stage too—think BrahMos missiles and the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher.

Plus, 30 creative tableaux from around India brought together cultural pride and strategic innovation, while DRDO showed off its Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile.

Even veterans got a nod with classic war machines like the MiG-21 and INS Rajput rolling by.