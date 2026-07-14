India's agriculture ministry to decide paraquat ban on crops
India's agriculture ministry is about to decide whether to ban paraquat, a herbicide known for causing fatal poisonings and serious organ damage.
Even though it's risky, paraquat is still used on nine major crops here, like tea and cotton.
Globally, 74 countries and jurisdictions, including the European Union and the UK have banned it, and China only makes it for export but won't use it at home.
Syngenta to stop paraquat production worldwide
Some Indian states have already put temporary limits on paraquat because of health concerns, but permanent bans need central government approval.
Syngenta said it would stop production of paraquat by the end of June 2026 worldwide, though other companies might keep producing it.
Many experts believe the dangers outweigh any benefits, so India's decision could really shake up both farming practices and public health.