India's AI data centers rise to 1,575 MW, straining supplies

India's AI industry is growing super fast, but all those new data centers are putting serious pressure on the country's electricity and water supplies.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to the Rajya Sabha this August, data center capacity has shot up from 375 MW in 2020 to about 1,575 MW by this year.

Cities like Mumbai and Chennai are leading the charge, and now states like Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are joining in too.