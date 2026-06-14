India's AI expansion threatened by soaring data center water use India Jun 14, 2026

India's push to become an AI powerhouse is hitting a big snag: water.

Data centers powering AI models used about 150 billion liters of water in 2024-25, and that number could jump to 358 billion liters a year by 2030, according to CEEW.

With tech giants like Google near Visakhapatnam and Microsoft building across multiple Indian cities, the problem is only getting bigger.