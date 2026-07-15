India's air accident investigators near completion of Dreamliner probe
The India's air accident investigating body is wrapping up its investigation into the Air India Dreamliner crash that happened just after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.
Using cockpit voice recordings and a psychological review of the pilots, officials have pieced together how things went wrong.
The latest report gives a clear timeline of events leading up to the tragedy.
Pilots dispute who flipped fuel cutoffs
Moments after takeoff at 8:08am. GMT, both engines shut down when the fuel cutoff switches were flipped to "CUTOFF."
Cockpit audio caught one pilot asking why this was done, while the other denied doing it.
The plane's emergency turbine deployed as Engine 1 partly recovered, but Engine 2 kept failing.
A mayday call was sent out within a minute, but flight data stopped shortly after.
Investigators are now focused on understanding the pilots' actions and if any underlying issues played a role.