India's Akshaya Tritiya gold silver trade to top ₹20,000 cr
India
This Akshaya Tritiya, India's gold and silver trade is expected to top ₹20,000 crore, a solid jump from last year's ₹16,000 crore.
Even with gold at ₹1.58 lakh per 10gm and silver at ₹2.55 lakh per kilo, people are still buying, just in new ways.
Shoppers choose lighter jewelry and SGsBs
With prices high, shoppers are choosing lighter jewelry or digital options like Sovereign Gold Bonds for more flexibility and security.
As Pankaj Arora from the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation shared, average jeweler sales have dropped to smaller quantities, about 25 to 50gm of gold or 400 to 800gm of silver per jeweler.
Experts also remind buyers to check for hallmarking so they know they're getting the real deal.