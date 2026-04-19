India's Akshaya Tritiya gold silver trade to top ₹20,000 cr

Shoppers choose lighter jewelry and SGsBs

With prices high, shoppers are choosing lighter jewelry or digital options like Sovereign Gold Bonds for more flexibility and security.

As Pankaj Arora from the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation shared, average jeweler sales have dropped to smaller quantities, about 25 to 50gm of gold or 400 to 800gm of silver per jeweler.

Experts also remind buyers to check for hallmarking so they know they're getting the real deal.