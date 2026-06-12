India's ambassador Vikram Doraiswami visits Tibet to inspect yatra arrangements

Doraiswami briefed on yatra logistics

Doraiswami met with top Tibetan officials, including Vice Chairman Zhao Peng, who walked him through all the logistics and facilities set up for pilgrims.

After being paused for five years due to COVID-19 and border tensions, the Yatra finally resumed last year following a key India-China meeting, making this visit a hopeful sign for smoother ties and safer journeys ahead.