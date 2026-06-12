India's ambassador Vikram Doraiswami visits Tibet to inspect yatra arrangements
India
India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, just made his first trip to Tibet since taking office.
He was there to check out the arrangements for Indian pilgrims heading to the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra later this month, a journey that means a lot to many Indians.
Doraiswami briefed on yatra logistics
Doraiswami met with top Tibetan officials, including Vice Chairman Zhao Peng, who walked him through all the logistics and facilities set up for pilgrims.
After being paused for five years due to COVID-19 and border tensions, the Yatra finally resumed last year following a key India-China meeting, making this visit a hopeful sign for smoother ties and safer journeys ahead.