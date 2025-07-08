India's ambitious naval expansion to counter China by 2035
India is seriously stepping up its naval game to keep pace with China in the Indian Ocean.
Right now, the Indian Navy has about 130 ships and subs, but the plan is to boost that number to 175 by 2035.
Sixty-one new warships and submarines are already being built in India, with more on the way if pending approvals go through.
Major investments in projects like P17B and P75-I
Major projects like Project 17B (seven next-gen frigates and two multi-purpose vessels) and Project 75-I (six advanced submarines) are each getting a massive investment.
There's also a push for three more Scorpene-class subs and eight Next Gen Corvettes—so plenty of action happening on the shipbuilding front.
India looking to close gap with China
China already has over 350 naval vessels, so India's upgrades are all about closing that gap.
With older destroyers needing replacements, new stealth ships like INS Tamal and Udaygiri show India wants a stronger, self-reliant navy ready for bigger challenges at sea.
It's about modern tech, homegrown ships, and making sure India stays secure in its own backyard.