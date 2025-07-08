India's ambitious naval expansion to counter China by 2035 India Jul 08, 2025

India is seriously stepping up its naval game to keep pace with China in the Indian Ocean.

Right now, the Indian Navy has about 130 ships and subs, but the plan is to boost that number to 175 by 2035.

Sixty-one new warships and submarines are already being built in India, with more on the way if pending approvals go through.