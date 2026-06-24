India's AMCA engine talks stall after GE F414 price jump
India
India's big plan for its next-generation stealth fighter, the AMCA, just hit a speed bump.
Talks with US company GE about buying its F414 jet engine have stalled after the price jumped to nearly three times what was expected.
Now, India's DRDO is eyeing options from France's Safran and the U.K.'s Rolls-Royce instead.
AMCA needs 15 engines, redesign required
AMCA needs 15 engines for its first five prototypes, but more than 200 could be needed across several fighter projects.
Switching to a new engine means redesigning parts of the jet, a tricky move since AMCA was built around the F414.
If India pulls this off, it could boost its own aerospace skills and modernize the Air Force in a big way.