India's April-June electricity use rises 8% to nearly 485bn units
India
India's electricity usage jumped 8% between April and June 2026, reaching nearly 485 billion units.
Extreme heatwaves and late monsoons had people cranking up fans and ACs, pushing power demand to 270.82 GW in May, according to a new report from 360 ONE Capital.
Renewables up 21% coal 70%
Power generation also rose by 8%, with renewable energy output up a huge 21%.
Still, coal remained the main source, making up about 70% of all electricity produced.
The report points out that utilities with both secure thermal (like coal) and expanding renewable portfolios are best placed to benefit as demand keeps rising.