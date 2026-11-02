India's B28 bullet train nears readiness as BEML test wraps
India
India's own bullet train, the B28, is almost ready to roll.
The big squeeze test, which checks if the train can handle outside pressure and stay safe, is wrapping up at BEML's Bengaluru plant. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw even dropped by to watch.
Next steps: adding high-tech systems and testing how the train handles extreme weather.
Commercial rides expected by August 2027
The B28 is built for speed, up to 249km/h, and its first trial runs are planned for early 2027-28 on the Surat-Vapi stretch of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route.
Two trains with expandable coaches are being made right now, with commercial rides expected by August 2027.
The full 508-km corridor should be done by December 2030, but Gujarat's section could be ready as soon as December 2027.