India's B28 bullet train nears readiness as BEML test wraps

The B28 is built for speed, up to 249km/h, and its first trial runs are planned for early 2027-28 on the Surat-Vapi stretch of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route.

Two trains with expandable coaches are being made right now, with commercial rides expected by August 2027.

The full 508-km corridor should be done by December 2030, but Gujarat's section could be ready as soon as December 2027.