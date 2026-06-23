India's B28 bullet train to launch by 2027 on Mumbai-Ahmedabad
India
India's own bullet train, the B28, is set to launch by 2027 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.
Built by BEML Limited and Integral Coach Factory, this train can hit speeds of up to 280km per hour, marking a major leap for Indian rail tech and making cross-country travel a whole lot faster.
B28 to debut on Surat-Vapi stretch
The B28 will debut on the Surat-Vapi stretch of the corridor, which is India's first high-speed rail line made just for bullet trains.
With sleek aerodynamic designs and advanced safety systems, it's all part of the "Make in India" push to build homegrown tech.