India's 'Bhargavastra' can fire 64 missiles at once—know its features

Bhargavastra uses a dual-layer defense: the first layer fires unguided micro-rockets to handle swarms, while the second launches precision micro-missiles for tougher targets. The system is packed with smart tech—radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, RF detectors, and associated software.

Why it matters

This is India's first micro-missile counter-drone system for Army Air Defense.

It can launch 64 micro-missiles (sources also report 'more than 60') in a single salvo within 10 seconds—pretty impressive for stopping coordinated drone attacks.

Plus, it's much cheaper than traditional air-defense systems, which has definitely caught the eye of both the Indian Army and Air Force.