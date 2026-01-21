India's 'Bhargavastra' can fire 64 missiles at once—know its features
Bhargavastra is a homegrown and affordable anti-drone system made by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited with Economic Explosives Ltd.
It passed testing in May 2025 and can spot drones from up to 10km away, taking them down within a 2.5km range—even in tough spots like deserts or high mountains.
How it works
Bhargavastra uses a dual-layer defense: the first layer fires unguided micro-rockets to handle swarms, while the second launches precision micro-missiles for tougher targets.
The system is packed with smart tech—radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, RF detectors, and associated software.
Why it matters
This is India's first micro-missile counter-drone system for Army Air Defense.
It can launch 64 micro-missiles (sources also report 'more than 60') in a single salvo within 10 seconds—pretty impressive for stopping coordinated drone attacks.
Plus, it's much cheaper than traditional air-defense systems, which has definitely caught the eye of both the Indian Army and Air Force.