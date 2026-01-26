India's big move: Four chip projects approved in late 2025
India's push to make its own computer chips is paying off—four projects were approved in late 2025; the source does not state a commercial-production start date.
Backed by a massive ₹76,000 crore budget, this mission aims to put India firmly on the global electronics map and cut down our reliance on imported chips.
Why does this matter now?
Pilot runs are already happening at three plants, and companies such as ASML have been engaged, with the minister visiting ASML's headquarters and saying ASML equipment will be used in the Dholera fab.
The country has also trained 65,000 chip specialists—way ahead of schedule—and investments have hit $90 billion (with more expected as the AI Impact Summit nears).
Basically, India is gearing up for a tech leap.
What could change for you?
With more homegrown chips, India could produce more of its own electronic components and may create new tech jobs domestically.
This move could boost India's economy and help shape how tech grows around the world—with trained professionals contributing.