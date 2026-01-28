India's big push: 10 new homegrown nuclear reactors up for grabs

Why does it matter?

This is a major step toward India's goal of 100GW nuclear capacity by 2047—meaning more reliable, low-carbon energy for the future.

With two 1GW reactors already operating and companies like Larsen & Toubro delivering tech on time, India is also expanding domestic manufacturing capacity for nuclear equipment.

The expansion could help decarbonize heavy industries like steel and cement, making this not just about electricity, but about powering a cleaner economy.