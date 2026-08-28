India's big reservoirs 68% full while southern states under 60%
India
India's big reservoirs are about 68% full right now, which is noticeably lower than last year.
Most regions are doing OK, but the southern states are struggling: reservoirs there are lower than 60% full.
A deficient South-West monsoon is mostly behind this dip, and the level may come under pressure if the monsoon pauses and El Nino strengthens.
India's monsoon 13% shortfall impacts storage
A 13% shortfall in monsoon rainfall has made a real impact on water storage this year.
While some reservoirs (especially in Maharashtra) are full, many others aren't so lucky, especially in the south.
Four of five regions topped 60%, but with the south lower than 60%, there's a clear gap that may come under pressure if it continues.