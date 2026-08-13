India's big reservoirs at 59.44% capacity, Central Water Commission says
India
India's big reservoirs are more than halfway full thanks to the latest monsoon rains, currently at 59.44% capacity, according to the Central Water Commission.
All five Indian regions have storage above 50% capacity, while around 40% of reservoirs are lagging behind and have not hit even 40% yet.
India's southwest monsoon boosts most reservoirs
The Southwest monsoon boosted water levels in most places except the southern peninsula, which saw less rain.
Five reservoirs are already at maximum capacity and 17 more have crossed the 90% mark.
With the overall monsoon deficit reduced to just 12%, even more water is expected soon, especially in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.