India's biggest AI summit ends with a whimper, not bang
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just wrapped up at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam (Feb 16-21), projecting over $200 billion in AI-stack investments within two years.
But instead of just tech buzz, the event grabbed attention for a messy booth scandal and some serious chaos on the ground.
'Galgotias University stole our robot's IP'
Galgotias University landed a massive booth—bigger than what four IITs and the Airawat Research Foundation got together—after paying ₹14 lakh.
Things went sideways when they showcased a Chinese robot as their own "Orion," leading to their eviction from the summit.
Wi-Fi meltdowns, stolen wearables, and payment fails
From overcrowded halls and Wi-Fi meltdowns to UPI payment fails and even reports of stolen AI wearables, day one was rough.
The IT Minister apologized for the mess and set up a "war room" to fix things.