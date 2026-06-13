India's BSF shoots dead Bangladeshi man at Tripura outpost
A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday evening at the Latiapura outpost in Tripura's Unakoti district.
The BSF spotted people tossing bags over the border fence from India, while others on the Bangladesh side tried to grab them.
When BSF officers stepped in, one was attacked with a sharp weapon and injured, leading him to fire back in self-defense.
The group fled, but one man was hit and died on the spot.
Tripura border porous fuels smuggling clashes
Tripura's 856-kilometer border with Bangladesh is mostly fenced, but still has some open stretches, making it a hotspot for smuggling and clashes like this.
These incidents have led to injuries and deaths on both sides over the years, highlighting just how tough it is for security forces to keep things under control along this busy boundary.