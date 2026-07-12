India's Cabinet approves 6-lane Delhi tunnel and Kanpur-Kabrai highway India Jul 12, 2026

Big news for anyone who travels or cares about city growth: India's Cabinet just approved two massive projects: a new six-lane tunnel in Delhi and a speedy highway between Kanpur and Kabrai.

Together, they're set to make getting around easier, cut down on travel time, and open up new opportunities for jobs and local businesses.