India's Cabinet approves 6-lane Delhi tunnel and Kanpur-Kabrai highway
India
Big news for anyone who travels or cares about city growth: India's Cabinet just approved two massive projects: a new six-lane tunnel in Delhi and a speedy highway between Kanpur and Kabrai.
Together, they're set to make getting around easier, cut down on travel time, and open up new opportunities for jobs and local businesses.
Delhi tunnel 17L man-days, Kanpur-Kabrai 90 minutes
The Delhi tunnel will link Dwarka Expressway to IGI Airport, South Delhi, Ghaziabad, and East Delhi, plus it'll create over 17 lakh man-days of work during construction.
The Kanpur-Kabrai highway is part of the Bhopal-Kanpur corridor; it'll slash travel time from three and a half hours to just 90 minutes and help attract more industry to the region.