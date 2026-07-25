India's Cabinet approves exam leak rules with ₹10cr fines
India
Big changes are coming for anyone caught leaking exam papers: India's Cabinet just approved strict new rules with fines up to 10 crore rupees and jail time up to 10 years.
Fast-track courts will handle these cases quickly, aiming to wrap things up in five months.
CJP-led students demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have ramped up, with students demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over recent scandals.
Talks between government ministers and CJP didn't resolve things, so protesters have given a 24-hour deadline before marching back to Parliament.
What started as outrage over exams now reflects bigger frustrations among young people about jobs and pay.