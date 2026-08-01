India's Catholic bishops urge dropping Foreign Contribution Amendment Bill 2026

On the eve of Independence Day, Cardinal Poola voiced concern over incidents of violence, atrocities, intimidation, and mob lynching against Christians and stressed their long history of helping with education and healthcare.

He called for stronger protections of constitutional freedoms, reminding everyone that justice and dignity should be guaranteed for all, especially those at risk of being left behind.

Anthony Cardinal Poola said the proposed bill could seriously hinder genuine charitable institutions from continuing this humanitarian service to the people of India.