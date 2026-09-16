India's CDSCO flags Pakistani Chandni, Goree creams for heavy metals
India
India's drug regulator just flagged two Pakistani fairness creams, Chandni Whitening Cream and Goree Beauty Cream, for containing heavy metals.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) says these products can seriously harm your health, so it's best to steer clear.
CDSCO urges checking cosmetic label details
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommends checking for a manufacturing license number, manufacturer details, batch number, and expiration date before buying any cosmetic.
If you're picking up imported products, make sure they have a registration number.
Being careful with what you buy can help you avoid hidden health risks.