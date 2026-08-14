India's Census 2027 goes digital, 1st caste count since 1931
India
Big news: India's Census 2027 is going fully digital and will include a detailed caste count for the first time since 1931.
Starting February, people will answer questions about their caste (SC, ST and caste status), along with information on demographics, education, migration, and more.
It's a major move to get clearer data on who lives where and how.
India to hold 2 phase census
The census will happen in two phases: first, collecting housing details and household head's caste; second, gathering individual-level data including caste status.
Switching to digital means the census will be fully digital. Plus, this detailed data aims to help shape policies for social justice, making sure everyone gets counted and heard.